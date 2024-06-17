Shellharbour down Warilla for first open women's tackle competition win

Shellharbour captain Lucie Whitehead is confident the Sharks will have a great season after breaking through for their first open women's tackle win of the season on Sunday.
The Sharks were pushed all the way before downing Warilla 14-10 at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
Whitehead was impressed with her team's performance, adding Shellharbour had improved out of sight since a first-up loss to Milton.
"We were much better than our first game, especially our defence, which was really good against Warilla," the captain said.
"We are a pretty new team so it was always going to take some time to gel but I think we are getting there.
"We really have only played three games together if you include our Charity Shield game."
For the record the Sharks downed Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 6-4 in the inaugural open women's tackle charity shield which raised nearly $4000 for Bravehearts.
Like that fixture in May, Shellharbour again had the better of a gallant Gorillas outfit on Sunday.
The Sharks' 14 points came through tries to Hannah Whatman, Brittany Bugden and Abby Lucas, with Whitehead kicking one goal.
"It was tough but we actually played really, really well today," Whitehead said.
"I was really proud of how we adapted to the last minute changes and grinded our way through to the win.
"There were a lot of good things to come from the game, especially our huge improvements in our defence in terms of slowing the play the ball down and marker work.
"There were also some great individual performances but I thought the way we played as a team was our real strength."
Whitehead, who used to play for Corrimal, said she was loving working under Sharks coach Ronny Kissell and his wife and team manager Emma Kissell.
"They have been so supportive to the girls on and off the field," she said.
"In terms of coaches, I'd say Ronny is probably the best I've ever had. he has been great for all us, we are learning so much and enjoying playing, which is important."
In the other round three fixture Milton beat Nowra-Bomaderry by forfeit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.