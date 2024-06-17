Your guide to the line-up at the Southern Highlands Writers' Festival

Walkley Award-winning journalist Catherine Fox AM has spent two decades at the Financial Review, writing the Coporate Women column. She is also the author of Better than Sex with Helen Trinca, Women Kind with Kirstin Ferguson, Seven Myths about Women and Work and Stop Fixing Women. Her latest book Breaking the Boss Bias, explores why women continue to be underestimated and face sexism, in order to get to positions to make decisions in the workplace.

