Your guide to the line-up at the Southern Highlands Writers' Festival

The Southern Highlands Writers Festival is back for its thirteenth year, with a line-up of guests, including Illawarra Mercury journalist Glen Humphries.
They include authors, screenwriters, journalists, producers, editors and musicians.
It will take place from July 26 to 28, and each session is at the Empire Cinemas.
All tickets can be purchased via shwf.com.au/tickets.
Writers' Boot Camp with Posie Graeme-Evans
Posie Graeme-Evans will lead this boot camp which focuses on character development, story arcs and writer's block. She is an author, film producer, editor, screenwriter and director. Well-known books of hers include The Dressmaker and The Anne Trilogy, and she is also known as the creator and showrunner of McLeod's Daughters.
Time: 10.30-11.30am
Cost: $25
In conversation with Catherine McKinnon
Catherine McKinnon is an author and associate professor and Deputy Head of School - Research at the University of Wollongong's School of the Arts, English and Media. Her novel Storyland was shortlisted for awards including the Miles Franklin Literary Award, the Barbara Jefferis Award and the Voss Literary Prize. Her plays have been produced nationally and her short stories, reviews and essays have appeared in Griffith Review, Text Journal, Meanjin, Narrative and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Time: 12.30-1.30pm
Cost: $25
In conversation with Caroline Overington
Two-time Walkley Award winner Caroline Overington is the literary editor at The Weekend Australian. She has also won the Sir Keith Murdoch award for Journalistic Excellence, the Blake Dawson Prize; and the Davitt Award for crime writing. She has written 14 books and has profiled famous women such as Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey.
Time: 2.30-3.30pm
Cost: $25
Stella: The Miles Franklin Story
This discussion will be about the Stella Prize and the importance of championing female writers. It will be run by Stella's executive director Fiona Sweet, ambassador Paula McLean and musician and composer Monique diMattina. There will then be an exclusive live preview performance of STELLA: The Miles Franklin Story, which tells the story of Australian author Stella Miles Franklin.
Time: 7.30-9pm
Cost: $35
In conversation with Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries is an award-winning journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. He will talk about his latest book Aussie Rock Anthems - Top 40, and the backstories of many Australian hits.
Time: 10.30-11.30am
Cost: $25
In conversation with Nicola Moriarty
Nicola Moriarty is known for books such as The Fifth Letter, Those Other Women, The Ex and You Need To Know, which have his bestseller lists in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. She has sold more than 250,000 copies of her books worldwide.
Time: 12.30-1.30pm
Cost: $25
In conversation with Liz Hayes
Journalist Liz Hayes has spent more than 40 years as a reporter, and has covered stories in countries such as Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran as part of 60 Minutes. She has reported on global stories such as US presidential elections and the Syrian refugee crisis. Her memoir I'm Liz Hayes is a bestseller.
Time: 2.30-3.30pm
Cost: $25
In conversation with Catherine Fox AM
Walkley Award-winning journalist Catherine Fox AM has spent two decades at the Financial Review, writing the Coporate Women column. She is also the author of Better than Sex with Helen Trinca, Women Kind with Kirstin Ferguson, Seven Myths about Women and Work and Stop Fixing Women. Her latest book Breaking the Boss Bias, explores why women continue to be underestimated and face sexism, in order to get to positions to make decisions in the workplace.
Time: 4.30-5.30pm
Cost: $25
In conversation with Andrew Ford
Composer and writer Andrew Ford OAM has written 11 books, and his music has been performed and recorded across the world. He is the host of The Music Show on ABC Radio National. His work has been played by the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the Brodsky Quartet and the New Juilliard Ensemble.
Time: 10.30am-11.30am
Cost: $25
In conversation with Mark Dapin
Mark Dapin is a journalist, author, screenwriter and historian, and has a doctorate in military history. He has worked as a consultant producer on the show Armed and Dangerous, and as screenwriter on Stan's Wolf Creek Two. His books have won many awards.
Time: 12.30-1.30pm
Cost: $25
In conversation with David Marr
Journalist and political and social commentator David Marr has written for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Saturday Paper, The Guardian and The Monthly. He has been an editor of The National Times, a reporter for Four Corners and presenter for ABC's Media Watch.
Time: 2.30-3.30pm
Cost: $25
