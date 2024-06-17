From Tech-Waratahs to France: the rise and rise of Junior Wallaby Ollie McCrea

Rising Illawarra rugby star Ollie McCrea has some unfinished business to take care of in South Africa.
For the second year running McCrea has been selected to represent the Junior Wallabies at the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.
Then at the completion of the prestigious tournament the 19-year-old will head to France to play for Stade Francais.
"I've had a pretty good club year {Eastern Suburbs in the Shute Shield] and just signed a contract with Stade Francais in France, which is exciting.
"I'm pretty keen to see where that journey takes me after the under 20 championships," McCrea said.
But the Tech Waratahs junior's primary concern at the moment is on helping the Junior Wallabies improve on their fifth-place result in 2023.
McCrea was part of the 2023 squad and is "ecstatic" he has another opportunity to represent his country in a prestigious tournament.
"It's great to have another opportunity, there's only a few of us there this year, which is unfortunate, a few boys are out with injury, but it feels good knowing that I've been there, done that and can back it up again," McCrea told the Mercury.
"I've already spoken to a couple of my good mates about it and we're all keen to go back over there.
"We are staying in a similar area as well so it's all going to be pretty familiar and feel like home away from home, as it did last year, so pretty keen for that."
Woonona Shamrocks junior Eamon Doyle and Nowra local Jarrah McLeod are among the six new faces Australia U20 head coach Nathan Grey has named in his 30-strong squad for South Africa.
McCrea said those who played in last year's world championships were keen to improve on the fifth-placed finish in 2023.
He said the Junior Wallabies had shown in their recent Rugby Championship U20 victory over South Africa on the Sunshine Coast, that they were hitting form at the right time.
"We feel like we've shown what we can do at the Sunshine Coast. We just need to hold a strong game throughout the whole game. We've shown what we can do against South Africa, we just need to back that up continuously throughout the tournament," he said.
While the Junior Wallabies enjoyed an impressive 24-19 win over South Africa last month, Australian lock McCrea suffered a serious head knock following an incident in the 20th minute of the game which saw South African prop Mbasa Maqubela handed a red card for a dangerous contest around the ruck.
"I'm doing much better now and have recovered but in truth it's been a rough year in terms of injuries," McCrea said.
"I tore my meniscus at the start of the year, which was pretty rough but I was able to do the necessary rehab and got it all sweet.
"Though as I was just getting back to my best physically, I got my head bashed in on the [Sunshine Coast] against South Africa, which was unfortunate as it meant I had to go home and leave camp.
"I'm all sweet now and just excited and ready to go."
McCrea is also looking forward to representing Australia with his good mate and fellow Illawarra junior Eamon Doyle.
"We actually played together in the under 15s for Shamrocks," McCrea said.
The two rising stars also live at the same college on campus at Sydney Uni.
"It's great that we have two guys from the Wollongong area in the Junior Wallabies," McCrea said.
"Personally it's always been a dream to wear the Wallabies jersey but it was a bit of a slow start getting rep honours," he said.
"It was always in the back of my mind though and then at around 16, 17 and then the final year in year 12 I was like if I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it now, so I just went all in and it's paid off, so I'm pretty happy with what I've achieved so far."
McCrea will fly to Cape Town with the 30-strong Junior Wallabies squad on June 22.
Australia will play pool games against Georgia, Ireland and Italy when the championships kick off on June 29.
"I'm just super excited and can't wait to hopefully represent Wollongong and the Illawarra well," McCrea said.
