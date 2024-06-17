How to choose the right skip bin size for your project

Brought to you by Legacy.
Imagine this: You're in the middle of remodelling your home, and construction waste is piling up faster than you can say "Hey presto!". With waste piling up, the last thing on your mind is to skip bin sizes.
However, the right info and some know-how can help you make the most of your skip bins -- save you the hassle down the line!
Let's learn about these lifesavers, shall we?
Ready?
Choosing the right skip bin size is important.
Why?
Get a skip bin too small - you end up paying for a second. Get one that is too big and you pay for wasted space.
Oh, and also, get a skip bin too big and you are wasting money too!
Understanding how to measure the volume of waste can save time and money and hassle.
How can you do that?
Picture the room you're renovating. Are you getting rid of large, unwieldy pieces of furniture? Will you be throwing out pieces of drywall and tile? If it's a combination, then we are talking cubic meters.
Think of a box that's one meter wide, one meter long, and one meter tall. This mental picture will help you estimate your waste volume.
To make things clearer, a small bathroom renovation drums up about 2-3 cubic meters of waste. On the other hand, a kitchen remodel can produce up to 5 cubic meters; the sizes and items in each room are different.
Bins come in various sizes, including skip bins in Wollongong, catering to different project needs. We can go for:
Your waste does the choosing.
Think about what is being thrown away. It may seem counterintuitive, but heavy materials also require smaller bins. Lightweight, bulky materials require quite the opposite.
Think also of where the bin will be. Make sure there's room for it. If your driveway or street is cramped, then you may want to choose a smaller skip bin, even for larger amounts of waste.
To maximise your skip bin:
This helps you get the most out of your skip bin, and your temporary dumpster rental.
Wollongong has plenty of skip bin companies you can choose from. There are options for every size project, with the proper delivery and pick-up date. Do some research and you can find a service that suits your project.
This is the most common mistake - overestimating how much you'll actually pay. In most cases, people over-estimate rather than underestimate how much they'll get rid of.
It's better to get a smaller bin and have the option of upgrading than pay for a large one that remains half-empty. In most cases, rental companies will let you upgrade or provide an additional bin for a discounted rate.
Look for environmentally friendly disposal. Many companies sort and recycle or process waste in environmentally friendly ways, so less goes to landfills. Ask about their green disposal practices to find the right service.
To choose the right skip size, just need to estimate the volume of your waste, know the standard skips, and think about what and where you want to throw away.
