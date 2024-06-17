Labor stronghold seat in Illawarra to shift further into Southern Highlands

Illawarra MP Stephen Jones would represent more of the Southern Highlands and a little less of the Illawarra if reelected, under a proposal to make significant changes to the electorate of Whitlam.
The Australian Electoral Commission has unveiled its proposed redistribution of NSW's federal electorates, which needs to occur to ensure the right number of voters remain in each seat amid population changes and the loss of one federal electorates in NSW.
Under the proposal, which is up for comment, Whitlam will more than double in geographic area with the transfer of the remaining portion of Wingecarribee Shire Council out of the Liberal-held seat of Hume and into the Illawarra seat.
Despite this increase in size which will take in towns like Hilltop, Bundanoon and as far west as Wombeyan Caves, the means Whitlam will fall in population.
Due to a shortfall in voters in the northern Illawarra seat of Cunningham, up to 12,506 projected voters from Berkeley, Cringila, Lake Heights, Primbee, Unanderra and Windang, as well as Kembla Grange east of Northcliffe Drive will shift from Whitlam and into Cunningham.
Mr Jones, who has been through two previous redistibutions since becoming an MP in 2010, was unperturbed by the proposed change.
"I lose a lot of densely populated areas in the Illawarra on the northern side of the lake, and gain some very sparsely populated areas in the western part of the Southern Highlands," he said.
"My vote has improved [in the Highlands] in the 10 years I've been a member representing that area."
Mr Jones currently holds the seat with a margin of about 10 per cent.
"If the vote was held today, I'd lose a few percent," he said.
"I'm sorry to lose those people I've represented since 2010, because I've had a lot to do with them and their issues over 14 to 15 years, but I look forward to the new challenge.
"It will be more area to cover, but I think the issues [of the electorates] will be largely the same."
Since it was first contested (under the name Throsby) in 1984, the seat has only ever been held by Labor.
It initially included parts of the Southern Highlands, as well as Kiama and Bomaderry, and Labor's margin improved when it shifted to be confined to the southern Illawarra after 1993.
Then the Labor margin was reduced after 2010 when the seat again included the Southern Highlands from Mittagong to Moss Vale.
In Wollongong on Monday to oppose the creation of the Illawarra's offshore wind zone, Nationals leader David Littleproud said his party would run a candidate in Whitlam at the next election.
"On the weekend the National Party made very clear that after the redistribution we've opened up nominations in seats," he said.
"Whether we run or not depends on the candidate.
"We want to get a local champion in Whitlam, but regardless, let me say, when the Nationals stand, whether we win or we lose, we principally oppose this and we support these people."
The Nationals did not run a candidate in the 2022 election, with the Coalition instead running a Liberal candidate that year.
The AEC will accept written objections in favour or against any aspect of the proposals for NSW by 12 July.
