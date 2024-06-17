No nuclear, no offshore wind for Illawarra in Coalition plan

Nationals leader David Littleproud has ruled out an offshore wind farm and a nuclear power plant in the Illawarra, if the Coalition is elected at the upcoming federal election.
However, Mr Littleproud was not able to share what the party's plan for the Illawarrs' energy intensive industries would be.
Speaking in Wollongong on Monday, Mr Littleproud reiterated the Coalition's opposition to an offshore wind farm proposed for the Illawarra.
"The National Party, part of a future Coalition government, will not allow this to happen," he said to cheers from a crowd of anti-wind farm protesters.
Mr Littleproud also confirmed that the Coalition was not considering the Illawarra as a site for a future nuclear power plant.
"We'll announce where those sites are but we are very clear, they'll be where existing coal-fired power stations are, because we don't want to build an extra 28,000 kilometres of transmission lines."
As the Illawarra's energy intensive manufacturing industries transition to decarbonised or 'green' modes of production, the region's electricity needs are expected to rise dramatically.
BlueScope alone estimates that it will require 15 times its current electricity usage to be able to produce green steel.
Were the region to also become a green hydrogen production hub, these electricity demands would substantially increase.
Mr Littleproud said the Coalition would release a detailed energy policy in future.
"You will see a detailed energy policy that goes to the heart of not just keeping the lights on for Australians, but keeping industry going," he said.
Up until last week, the Coalition has said they would reveal their emissions reductions targets prior to the next election.
However, opposition leader Peter Dutton said the party would not make a decision until after the election on its alternative to Labor's 43 per cent reduction target by 2030.
Mr Littleproud said the Coalition was going to be upfront with voters in the Illawarra.
"There'll be nothing to hide, nothing Peter Dutton and I will not share with you," he said.
"We're going to upfront and honest with the Australian people."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.