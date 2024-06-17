Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Beyond the Horizon

No nuclear, no offshore wind for Illawarra in Coalition plan

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 17 2024 - 1:44pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leader of the Nationals David Littleproud meets with anti-wind farm protesters in Wollongong. Picture by Anna Warr
Leader of the Nationals David Littleproud meets with anti-wind farm protesters in Wollongong. Picture by Anna Warr

Nationals leader David Littleproud has ruled out an offshore wind farm and a nuclear power plant in the Illawarra, if the Coalition is elected at the upcoming federal election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Beyond the Horizon

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.