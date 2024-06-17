First look at parks and recreation planned for Corrimal Cokeworks site

The first images of the parklands planned for the Corrimal Coke Works site have been released.
The images show the Village Green and the Southern Park that will become part of the promised 50 per cent of the The Works' development to be made up of green space.
The Southern Park is shown with a children's play area, amphitheatre and a half-court basketball court.
"It will include a cultural trail showcasing culturally significant plants, interpretive signage, educational activities and public art," a statement from developer Legacy said.
"There will be a nature play area for the kids to enjoy and a small amphitheatre for local events while a shared pedestrian and cycle link will connect to the broader cycleway network.
A second playground is part of the Village Green, which will sit closer to the centre of the site and will become "a focal point where people can mingle and relax" the statement said.
Legacy Property Senior Project Director Steve Ball said the public parks and green space incorporated into
the design of The Works was important to encourage connectivity within the community.
"From the start we have designed The Works to reflect the diversity of people, stories and experiences that
will not only make up The Works community but encompass the broader Corrimal community," Mr Ball said.
"With 18 hectares of land, we have the ability to incorporate a variety of landscapes, precincts and features
to enhance the region's liveability and offer our residents the opportunity for a healthy and active lifestyle."
