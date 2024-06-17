Driver trapped after Monday morning car and bus crash in Wollongong CBD

Two women, one a bus passenger, were taken to Wollongong Hospital after a crash in the city's CBD on Monday.
Fire and Rescue NSW freed the trapped car driver, a woman believed to be in her 20s, after the incident at the intersection of Dension and Crown streets at 7am on Monday, June 17, 2024.
The driver was treated for leg and abdominal injuries before being taken to the hospital in a stable condition.
NSW Ambulance assessed the male bus driver and seven passengers before a 39-year-old off the bus was taken to hospital. Police said received minor injuries
Inquiries are continuing.
Meanwhile, Wollongong Police are calling for people who saw a pedestrian injured by a grey Mitsubishi Pajero on King Street, Thirroul in April.
It happened about 8:30pm on Sunday, April 28, when the man stopped and spoke to the driver of the car, which had a trailer attached.
When the pedestrian was finished talking to the driver of the vehicle, the trailer collided with the pedestrian causing significant injuries.
Anyone who saw the incident should contact Wollongong Police Station on 42267899 and quote police case number C98629080.
