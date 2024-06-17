Koonawarra school principal's next big dream for her community

Koonawarra Public School's former preschool building on site has sat unused for a long time but principal Amanda Kowalczyk sees great potential in it not only for students but the broader community.
She has plans to transform the space into a place of connection and learning.
"There's no coffee shop where our parents can get together, and we can meet for an informal chat, and there's not really anywhere for our kids to go after school hours," Ms Kowalczyk, a self-described "big dreamer", said.
"We want them to put their minds and their bodies to good use, and the way that I think that we can do that is to utilise the old preschool building that we have on site and convert that into a cafe-slash-drop-in centre, community hub, do some food bank type of work out of there as well.
"So really try to hit the needs across the whole community, not just for the kiddies that are at our school, but for everyone."
Last week, Ms Kowalczyk took the school staff into the building, which dates back to 1976, and asked them to close their eyes and imagine what the space could be.
She said a few staff members suggested a homework centre, while another had the idea of hosting live music there.
Ms Kowalczyk has considered the possibility of putting in a half-pipe for skating, and offering opportunities for children to learn real-world skills, such as changing a car tyre or buying from a shop.
There's no completion date for the project yet - there are bureaucratic boxes to tick and funding to secure - but work has already begun on making the old building safe.
"Hopefully we'll be able to do something with it, that it can start to be functional, but I think it will be a project that continues and it will evolve and be quite organic, according to needs," Ms Kowalczyk said.
The revitalisation of the old preschool building is just one of the initiatives Ms Kowalczyk, who became principal three years ago, has come up with to help the school and its students.
The school is getting a 12-seater minibus - nicknamed Barry - to pick up and drop off students before and after school, ensuring those who have difficulties getting there don't miss out on their education.
Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan, a former Koonawarra student with whom Ms Kowalczyk has been discussing various ideas, has even offered to drive the bus.
"I said to him, "Look mate, if you come and drive the bus, I think we'll have the best attendance in the state," Ms Kowalczyk said.
She has also previously engaged street artist Danny Mulyono to paint colourful murals on the school walls to inspire the children, and upgrades of school furniture and infrastructure have been completed.
"I think now that things are coming to completion with the works inside the school, we can start to make sure that the impact that we have goes outside the school gates," Ms Kowalczyk said.
"So it's a really exciting prospect and I think Koonawarra and the kids and the families here, they deserve something like this."
