Circus Monoxide's gifted youth troupe putting on a show to remember

A new Circus Monoxide show puts some of the Illawarra's best up-and-comers in the spotlight before they head to bigger stages.
Swing Odyssey - an aerial and acrobatic extravaganza performed by the Fairy Meadow circus school's gifted youth troupe - has been in the works for six months and will be unveiled over two nights on June 28 and July 5.
Set in the roaring '20s, the cabaret follows the inspiring journey of young performers who light up the stage with their extraordinary talents.
And in a case of art reflecting real life, the Illawarra youth troupe has plans to travel to Circus Nexus in Melbourne to collaborate with other schools, while 18-year-old member Elyse Poulton will fly to London to study at the National Centre for Circus Arts.
The Woonona teen, who has been training at Circus Monoxide for the past decade, said she fell in love with circus because it wasn't "posh or fancy" and gave her the freedom to be herself.
"It allows me to be creative and feel comfortable in myself and not have to worry about conforming to other ideas of who I should be," she said.
"We pride ourselves on our inclusivity and our ability to cater for everyone regardless of their needs."
Elyse said she was excited for the Illawarra to experience Swing Odyssey, which was filled with "crazy skills and lots of fun and it's quite absurd as the acts progress".
Circus Monoxide's marketing manager Michele Barrett said the community's support of the show went "beyond mere entertainment".
"It's an investment in the future of our talented performers," she said, adding that proceeds from the event would go towards further training and the Melbourne trip.
Michele said the not-profit school, which has provided a springboard for circus artists since 1996, was "surviving" after its near collapse due to financial pressures in October 2022.
"We're feeling confident."
"We haven't received the funding to really feel like we've got the support for a lot of the outreach programs we would have liked to do."
"But if you're comparing us to other circus schools in this climate, I think we're doing okay."
Michele said she would like to see their current 285 enrollments a term rise to 320 to ensure the vibrant hub for artistic expression continues for years to come.
Swing Odyssey will be held at Circus Monoxide, Unit 3, 3 Princes Hwy, Fairy Meadow, on Friday, June 28 and Friday, July 5, from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Tickets available here https://www.trybooking.com/CRUYV.
