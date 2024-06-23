Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How the Illawarra Rose Society survived thorny times to reach its 50th year

TV
By Tareyn Varley
June 23 2024 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three generations of gardeners: Judith Oyston OAM, Colin Hollis, Kristin Dawson and Sophia and Esther Hernandez. Pictures by Robert Peet
Three generations of gardeners: Judith Oyston OAM, Colin Hollis, Kristin Dawson and Sophia and Esther Hernandez. Pictures by Robert Peet

There was no handing over of ceremonial secateurs but rather a founding member of the Illawarra Rose Society handed its youngest member something even more symbolic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Head of digital

For the past 15 years I've been toiling away behind the scenes on story ideas, web production, headline writing, home page editing and social media management. I'm passionate about passing the mic to Illawarra residents who find themselves with no power and no voice.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.