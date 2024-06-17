Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Serial public masturbator busted again in Port Kembla car park

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 17 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serial public masturbator busted again in Port Kembla car park
Serial public masturbator busted again in Port Kembla car park

A serial public masturbator was busted in the act again, this time in a Port Kembla car park, as he confessed to his fourth sexual offence in two years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.