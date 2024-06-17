Serial public masturbator busted again in Port Kembla car park

A serial public masturbator was busted in the act again, this time in a Port Kembla car park, as he confessed to his fourth sexual offence in two years.
Brody George Saunders, 30, was released on parole from the South Coast Correctional Centre last Friday and set up a makeshift bed out of blankets in an underground car park on Wentworth Street.
Saunders was lying down when he exposed his genitals and began masturbating, with a woman walking past and witnessing the disturbing act. He yelled out to her while he continued, prompting her to immediately contact police.
Saunders pulled up the blankets when he saw officers approaching and admitted to exposing himself, but said it was "only for a minute".
Officers asked if he had covered himself, however tendered court documents state Saunders responded that his penis was "exposed to the elements", before he begged to be let off "just this time".
Due to his ongoing sexual behaviour, police refused his requests and arrested him.
Saunders spent the weekend behind bars and faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to wilful obscene exposure in a public place.
"What was he thinking at the time? He keeps going when someone is there," Magistrate Claire Girotto asked.
"He could've done it under the blankets. What he's done is he's made it worse, he didn't stop. He yelled out to the witness."
Saunders, who could be seen smirking briefly from the audio-visual link suite, told the court, "I didn't know the lady was there."
Defence lawyer Lemar Miakhel argued the offending was at the lower end of seriousness for this type of crime, noting Saunders was in a secured car park space as opposed to being in a shopping mall in full view.
Police prosecutor Zane Barron urged a full-time jail sentence to be imposed due to Saunders' lack of remorse and the fact it was his fourth sexual offence since 2022.
However, Magistrate Girotto opted to impose a two-year community corrections order with supervision, releasing Saunders from the holding cells that afternoon.
