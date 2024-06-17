East Corrimal mum who stabbed parents accused of punching, biting sister

An East Corrimal woman who was jailed for stabbing her mother and stepfather with a cheese knife is back behind bars amid fresh allegations she bit and punched her sister.
Kaelah Boyle, 23, sought her release at Wollongong Local Court on Monday after she pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravening an apprehended violence order.
Police will allege Boyle defied an earlier-imposed apprehended violence order put in place to protect her sister after she allegedly threatened her with a shard of broken glass last month.
Boyle, who was banned from entering her sister's Illawarra suburb, allegedly knocked on her door about 5.30am on June 12 and asked to use the bathroom.
It's alleged her sister asked why Boyle was there so early, before Boyle became physically aggressive and lunged at her, striking her in the mouth and causing her to bleed.
Boyle allegedly grabbed her sister by the hair, with her sister pulling her to the ground, dropping her phone in the process.
Boyle allegedly bit her on the hand as she reached for her device, leaving teeth marks and an open wound.
The sister allegedly stuck her finger in Boyle's eye with force in a desperate bid to make her let go.
She called police when Boyle allegedly let go of her and provided a statement, however Boyle had fled.
Boyle was arrested at Wollongong police station on June 14 when she attended to report for bail.
She was sentenced in March to 12 months behind bars with a non-parole period of four months for the drug-fuelled attack on her parents in Bellambi.
Boyle was charged with intimidation and destroying property in May after she allegedly intimidated her sister while on parole in May and was granted strict bail.
In court on Monday, defence lawyer Emel Ozer entered not guilty pleas on Boyle's behalf to the new charges, with Magistrate Michael Ong refusing her release.
Boyle will defend both matters involving her sister in hearings scheduled a week apart in November.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.