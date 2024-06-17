Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

East Corrimal mum who stabbed parents accused of punching, biting sister

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
June 17 2024 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaelah Boyle. Picture from Facebook
Kaelah Boyle. Picture from Facebook

An East Corrimal woman who was jailed for stabbing her mother and stepfather with a cheese knife is back behind bars amid fresh allegations she bit and punched her sister.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.