Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Students' plea for UOW help ahead of visa changes

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 19 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An international student at the University of Wollongong campus. Picture by Robert Peet
An international student at the University of Wollongong campus. Picture by Robert Peet

International students wanting to apply for temporary graduate visas before changes come into effect next month are frustrated with what they perceive as a lack of support from the University of Wollongong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Education

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.