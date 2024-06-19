Students' plea for UOW help ahead of visa changes

International students wanting to apply for temporary graduate visas before changes come into effect next month are frustrated with what they perceive as a lack of support from the University of Wollongong.
Some international students who apply for and receive the subclass 485 visa after July 1 will be allowed to stay in the country for a reduced period of time (which differs depending on their degree) under the federal government's migration strategy.
UOW students due to finish their courses this semester have asked the university to provide completion letters or results before July 1 so they can apply and be assessed under the existing rules, but to no avail.
One masters student from India, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, is due to receive his results on July 4 but has been unsuccessful in his attempts to have UOW provide a completion letter before the end of June.
"It's very disheartening for a student who has paid hefty fees and come a long way here," the man said.
An email from UOW sent to a student and seen by the Mercury said administrative and sessional dates could not be changed as they were planned to ensure teaching, learning and assessment activities were completed to the required standards, with many of these activities being interdependent.
The email said final exams finished on June 20 and it was not possible for staff to finalise results sooner than July 4, after which date they would confirm students' completion of their degrees.
This process is expected to be finished by July 12.
It is understood that several other universities have taken steps to fast-track completion letters for international students before the changes come into effect, although those that responded to the Mercury's enquiries declined to comment.
A UOW spokesperson said the university was aware of some international students affected by the changes to the temporary graduate visa.
"UOW continues to monitor the situation. Those students seeking advice are being encouraged to utilise UOW's counselling and support services," the spokesperson said.
The masters student told the Mercury he embarked on his studies in Wollongong with the expectation he would be able to work in Australia for up to five years after his graduation before returning home.
But the impending changes would mean he would not recover his education fees.
In its migration strategy, the federal government said it was adopting the changes because they gave graduates enough time to show they could succeed in the skilled labour market, "while setting boundaries for others with low prospects of becoming permanent residents".
Former students were among the largest group of 'permanently temporary' migrants, the strategy said, and more than 50 per cent of temporary graduate visas were working in low-skill jobs where they couldn't gain the skilled experience necessary for a permanent visa.
"These migrants cannot fully establish a life in Australia and face barriers in the labour market based on their temporary status," the strategy said.
