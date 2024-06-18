Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Budget

Rinse and repeat: The Illawarra projects funded in Labor's second budget

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 18 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Treasurer Daniel Moohkey's budget is low on Illawarra-specific detail. File pictures
NSW Treasurer Daniel Moohkey's budget is low on Illawarra-specific detail. File pictures

It's only been nine months since the NSW Government's last budget, which perhaps explains why - for the Illawarra, at least - this year's 2024 papers look remarkably similar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.