Spot the Port Kembla locations in new psychological thriller Exposure

It's that moment you catch something out of the corner of your eye on a screen and internally shout: "I know that place!"
And indeed you might. Exposure, a six-part series homegrown series to be shown on Stan, spent time filming in Port Kembla in 2023.
Production staff were tight-lipped then but all will be revealed on Thursday, when the show debuts on the streaming service.
Action centres around Jacs Gould, a photographer who returns to her hometown of Port Kembla after her friend's death. There she learns about the hidden secrets of their relationship and the truth about their tragic death.
Alice Englert stars as the lead character Jacs in a cast that includes Sean Keenan, George Mason and Game of Thrones actor Essie Davis.
Englert is the daughter of legendary New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion and Australian filmmaker Colin Englert.
The 30-minute episodes include strong coarse language, drug use, suicide references and sexual violence. It's rated 15+.
Exposure is written and created by Lucy Coleman, directed by Bonnie Moir and produced through Thirdborn by Nicole O'Donohue, with Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant.
Screen Australia and Stan have provided a major investment, with support also from Screen NSW.
