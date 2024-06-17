Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Spot the Port Kembla locations in new psychological thriller Exposure

By Newsroom
June 17 2024 - 10:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scenes from Exposure, which starts on Stan on June 20, 2024. Pictures supplied
Scenes from Exposure, which starts on Stan on June 20, 2024. Pictures supplied

It's that moment you catch something out of the corner of your eye on a screen and internally shout: "I know that place!"

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.