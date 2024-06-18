Big names to feature at fundraiser for accessible festival in Wollongong

Sport stars and professionals who've overcome hardship are the attractions at a dinner supporting an upcoming festival in Wollongong for people of all abilities.
The charity ARHG Foundation's gala dinner at Wollongong's Sage Hotel on Friday, June 21 will feature former tennis pro Jelena Dokic, Paralympian Tristan Knowles, comedian Vince Sorrenti, Professor Brendan Lyon and Alicia Merck, with the Four Kinsmen's Scott Radburn acting as MC.
ARHG director David McFarland said funds raised through the dinner would go towards Wollongong's inaugural Festival of Fun at WIN Entertainment Centre in February 2025, a free event open to everyone but designed with people with disability in mind, with sporting activities, a petting farm, a business expo and a concert.
Mr McFarland, a basketball announcer, said he had worked as a volunteer in the disability space and saw the community could do more for people with disability.
It's also a cause close to his heart: his son Ricky has a disability.
The Festival of Fun started off on the Gold Coast in honour of Mr McFarland's late mother Jean, who lived there, but Mr McFarland is ready to bring the event home with a view to expand further across the country in the future.
A number of local disability service providers have come on board as sponsors, including Just Better Care.
Director Jason Ballerini said accessibility at events in the Illawarra was improving, but the inclusion of people with disability was generally "an afterthought".
"Whereas this Festival of Fun is aimed at being inclusive and putting people with disabilities at the forefront... It's a complete reverse of what normally happens when an event is put on in the community," he said.
Mr Ballerini said partnering with the ARHG Foundation it was a good fit for him personally, being a person with disability, and the business.
"I'm all about empowerment and making sure people with disabilities are seen with what we can do and what ability we have, not the disability we have," he said.
Professor Lyon got involved with the fundraising dinner taking place this week after meeting Mr McFarland and witnessing his passion.
"The more that we can make the world a decent place where those barriers are removed, where they're thought about, where opportunities are equalised for people, the better," he said.
Professor Lyon and his wife, Ms Merck, will share a story at the dinner about a "fairly dim period" when he blew the whistle on the 'big four' accounting firm he worked for and the state government - but how they went on to transform their lives.
"I guess that's one of the messages that we want to give people on the night, is that even though the storm might be beating strong for a large period of time, the storm will eventually pass, as long as you've got the support around you and you're doing the sorts of things you're proud of... you will emerge alive, better and stronger," Professor Lyon said.
Friday's gala dinner is sold out but there is one sponsor table with Vince Sorrenti up for grabs.
