Budget boost for bulk-billing GPs a win for struggling Illawarra residents

In a rare move from the NSW Government, the Illawarra will be grouped with the rest of regional NSW when it comes to the budget's biggest cost-of-living measure.
On June 18, Treasurer Daniel Mookhey unveiled the state's first bulk-billing support scheme as part of his second budget.
This will fund tax exemptions worth $188.8 million for GPs who bulk-bill most of their patients.
"Doctors that bulk-bill are getting harder to find," Mr Mookhey said.
"Free healthcare is supposed to be the birthright of every Australian."
An unusual foray into something usually overseen by the federal government, the scheme is designed to address concerns from doctors' practices about a legal decision that would have forced them to pay payroll tax.
To address this, GP practices that bulk bill a certain percentage of their patients - 80 per cent in metropolitan Sydney and 70 per cent in the rest of the state - can get a complete tax rebate for the payroll tax of their contractor GPs.
While it usually falls into metropolitan NSW or gets grouped as Greater Sydney, the NSW Health Minister's office confirmed in this case, the Illawarra will be grouped with regional NSW.
Finance Minister Courtney Houssos said the 70 per cent bulk-billing rate, and the 80 per cent rate in Sydney, was broadly reflective of existing bulk-billing rates in those areas.
Like elsewhere, the Illawarra is facing an extreme GP shortage, with declining bulk-billing rates as general practices also deal with rising costs of living.
GPs feared with the introduction of payroll tax, more practices would need to close.
The government has also announced that no GP clinic will have to pay back any past taxes they might owe on contractor GP wages, as part of its bulk-billing scheme.
Mr Mookhey said these measures for GPs would also reduce the strain on busy hospital emergency departments, with NSW Health estimating that a 1 per cent decrease in bulk-billing equates to around 3000 additional emergency presentations.
Illawarra emergency departments saw their busiest quarter on record at the start of this year, with more people with serious illnesses arriving at the region's hospitals.
In the lead-up to budget day, Mr Mookhey told the Mercury Illawarra residents would see the government "act on the fundamentals that are creating these cost-of-living pressures in the first place".
"A state as rich as ours should be in a position to provide people with the healthcare that they need," he said.
The Royal Australian College of GPs has welcomed the government's measures.
"This gives GPs across NSW certainty that they can continue to operate and keep their doors open for patients, without fear of being hit with a huge tax bill that will shut them down," NSW and ACT Chair Dr Rebekah Hoffman said.
She thanked the state's finance and health ministers to negotiating with doctors, and said the retrospective payroll tax would have had a devastating effect on the health system.
"The tax arrangements going forward will reduce future liabilities and will go a long way to ensuring NSW practices remain viable and open for patients, and those that are bulk-billing may continue," she said.
