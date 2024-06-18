Opening date for long-awaited Calderwood public school revealed

It will have been 20 years between new Illawarra public schools by the time the first students can attend Calderwood Public School.
But at last, the booming family-filled suburbs to the west of Lake Illawarra finally have a date for when the new school is likely to open.
In the NSW Budget, Labor announced it would accelerate the delivery of a new public school at Calderwood, as part of a $1.4 billion commitment for regional schools.
And education ministry officials inside the NSW media lock-up confirmed that this would see it ready to open by the end of 2027.
This means kids could be able to enrol for the 2028 school year.
This will be the first new public school to open in the Illawarra since Tullimbar Public School opened (after its first incarnation closed in 1965) in 2008.
About $400,000 has been allocated for Calderwood school in 2024-25, and there are plans to be in construction on the school by the end of 2025, budget officials said.
However, there is not yet specific amount allocated to build school the four years to 2027-28, due the competitive tender process.
The new school will also have a public preschool attached, with the government committing to build one at every new primary school.
At Parliament House after the budget, Independent Kiama MP Gareth Ward welcomed the accelerated funding for the school amid a "missed budget".
"This is something that my community has been fighting for and I've been working alongside them to deliver," he said.
In other schools funding, as announced last year, Dapto High School will also receive a new covered outdoor learning area (with $1.8 million allocated in 2024-25) and Minnamurra Public School will get a new nature playground.
There's also money for planning for a new primary school at West Dapto and a new high school in Flinders, with site investigations still under way for these schools.
All schools will also benefit from a state wide injection of funds for a maintenance blitz to fix leaky roofs, bubblers and toilets at public schools.
There will also be funding for the six new public preschools to be delivered in the Illawarra by 2027, which, as announced in February, will be at Berkeley West, Cringila, Lake Heights, Hayes Park, Lake Illawarra South and Barrack Heights public schools.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.