'We're late for an exam' and other 'dumb' things drivers said during Hume Motorway blitz

Speeding motorists with 'dumb' excuses for driving at up to 212km/h have been slammed by police for putting the community at risk.
A four-day police blitz targeting unsafe motorists on the Hume highway and motorway has already nabbed far too many people doing the wrong thing, cops say.
On the first day of the operation (Monday, June 17) five men - aged 21 to 28 years old - were caught driving at 212km/h (two drivers), 191km/h, 156km/h and 153km/h. The signposted speed limit is 110km/h.
At 7am that day, a 21-year-old p-plater driving to work was caught at 191km/h on the Hume Motorway at Mittagong. He told officers his actions were "dumb" and he was fined $2794 and had his licence suspended for six months.
At 10.35pm cops caught a BMW street racing with a Mitsubishi, both sedans were clocked at 212km/h on the Hume Motorway at Woodbine.
The 23 and 24-year-old drivers were issued with future court attendance notices for, organise/promote etc race between vehicles, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and class A motor vehicle exceed speed over 45 km/h.
The older male's license was suspended. The 23-year-old Queensland license holder had his driving privileges suspended in NSW.
Also caught well over the speed limit was a 28-year-old who was clocked at 156km/h and a 23-year-old nabbed at 153km/h on the Hume Motorway at Mittagong.
The younger driver had a friend in the car and told officers "we're late for an exam". The older driver was travelling with family and said to police "yes, I was speeding".
The drivers each copped a $1036 fine and five demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30km/h.
We make no apologies for targeting drivers driving dangerously and putting themselves, and more importantly, other road users at risk.- Traffic and Highway Patrol South West Commander Superintendent Rob Toynton
During the ongoing police blitz, called Operation Furious, officers are targeting motorists on the Hume Highway from Haberfield in Sydney to Albury on the NSW/Victorian border.
During the first 24 hours of the operation, 104 drivers were caught speeding, 349 random breath tests were conducted and 79 random drug tests conducted, with one positive breath test, five positive drug tests and 61 other traffic infringement notices issued.
Traffic and Highway Patrol South West Commander, Superintendent Rob Toynton, said the Hume Highway was a busy stretch of road and the sight of too many serious crashes.
"More than 21,000 motorists use this stretch of road every day," he said.
"Since June 2023, there has been more than 350 major collisions on the Hume Highway resulting in seven people losing their lives.
"We make no apologies for targeting drivers driving dangerously and putting themselves, and more importantly, other road users at risk."
Operation Furious runs until Thursday, June 20.
