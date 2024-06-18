Creativity in crisis: The issue of AI and content oversaturation

This is branded content.
When was the last time an advertisement stuck in your mind? Think about it.
Have you ever made a "shut up and take my money" reference the way you might have said (or still say) "Not. Happy. Jan!" quoting that Yellow Pages commercial from the 90s?
When was the last time the characters in an advertisement displayed the same je ne sais quoi and infectious charisma as 'the man your man could smell like?'
Something any online MBA student needs to understand is that not all advertising is created equal and in the world of modern capitalism, the world of advertising and marketing is harangued on both sides by the advent of AI and the proliferation of content marketing.
Generative AI and content marketing should interact like balanced scales, with each side doing what it is supposed to do and providing balance and support for the other.
Yet saturated markets, more fierce competition, and lax AI regulations are drenching the world of advertising with second-rate ads that get the job done, but at what cost?
Content marketing has changed a lot since its early days. Beginning in the 1700s the first example of content marketing comes from Benjamin Franklin's Poor Richard's Almanack, a yearly publication produced to promote his printing business.
The magazine ran from 1732 to 1758 and sold around 10,000 copies per year. As history and technology progressed Radio stepped onto the content marketing scene in the 1920s, and brands like LEGO, Nickelodeon, Disney, and American Girl began to target children with researched, facilitated print magazines dealing with kids' favourite topics in the 1980s.
As screens emerged as the dominant form of media consumption in the 2000s, video marketing began to take hold, and when YouTube erupted into the social media sphere in 2005 the true power of content was born.
As content creators discovered the means of using upload schedules and the content of their videos to develop audiences and increase ad revenue, the concept of the algorithm became common knowledge, and as Google effectively monopolised the internet businesses quickly learned this guiding maxim: Content is king.
The face of marketing changed. It was no longer merely about announcing a product or service in direct competition. It was about establishing an identity for your company, a so-called "brand voice."
It then followed that in the cacophony of search engine results and online advertising, to be heard in the absolute slew of online businesses your brand voice had to be the loudest - which required certain knowledge of the algorithm to achieve, but could be effectively boiled down to two things; content quality and regularity.
The thing about content marketing, particularly in its early days, is that it rewards creativity and creative thinking.
It's all well and good to promise an audience that your product or service is the one they're looking for, but unless the content you're producing is high quality, relevant to your audience, and posted to a regular schedule it isn't likely that you'll be getting any kind of fiscal success.
Another drawback to content marketing is that it's a slow burn.
The general thought process behind content marketing can be summarised as generating a reputation in as little time as possible, but to do so requires audience research, product knowledge, an understanding of how certain platforms rate certain content, and how target audiences interact with that content.
Put simply, it takes a long time.
Artificial intelligence has been in use in many industries for at least the last two decades. Otherwise known as "machine learning", artificial intelligence describes any computer system that attempts to (as closely as possible) mimic human cognition patterns.
The result is computers that can recognise and discern patterns, plan for the likely future, and summarise information.
However, the most recent iteration of AI, called "generative AI," has caused a stir recently owing to its capacity to perform one vital function over other AI models. As the name suggests, generative AI can produce output based on the information it's fed.
This has produced a miasma of controversy in several industries because now can a machine not just think like a human, but it can produce material based on its learning.
This opens up a huge ethical can of worms in several major industries because now AI can seemingly not only streamline a process, it can do the job as well.
There is a lot to like about generative AI. It's fast, absorbs and reproduces information with 100% accuracy, and AI models can be calibrated to certain audiences, allowing them to produce content catering to that audience consistently.
However, the drawbacks reveal themselves as opposing sides of the same coin. Yes, AI can enhance efficiency, but this contributes to an oversaturated online environment which can ultimately serve against a client's best interests.
Yes, AI can retain and reproduce information with unparalleled accuracy, but this in turn opens it up to misinformation, which when combined with its speed can make AI the greatest tool for conspiracy theorists to spread their propaganda.
Finally, there is the loss of humanity in content. This might not seem like a big deal, but AI currently cannot mimic the genuine nature of a human voice, and AI-written articles are obvious from their repeated phrasing, their lack of consistent tone, and their awkward language.
Ultimately, generative AI is proving to be somewhat of a divisive issue. Companies that use it praise its efficiency and output, but ultimately its drawbacks do not make up for its failings.
Content is king, but only where content is relatable, and AI is incapable of producing relatable content. Aside from this, the efficiency of AI enables an industry currently struggling in the throes of an oversaturated landscape.
The marketplace of content advertising is drowning in products, and as companies start turning to the easy way out of AI models to generate content, we produce a three-fold failing.
First, we fail to encourage creativity in an industry that thrives on it. Second, we damage the job market in an already competitive industry. Third, we contribute to the flooding of the content scene with sub-par quality articles, damaging both the client and ourselves.
