The Group Seven teams and players excelling at halfway mark of the season

Wet weather has played havoc on occasions but there has been enough games played heading into this weekend's round 11 fixtures to reveal how each Group Seven rugby league team is faring.
The usual suspects Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks are again showing they're a force to be reckoned with, while Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles have been the big improvers in 2024.
The Eagles celebrated their centenary year in 2023 but results on the park were nothing to write home about.
It's been a different story so far in 2024 for the Park who sit in fourth spot on the ladder, having won four of the seven games they've played to date.
One of those wins was a 50-10 thrashing of the high-flying Warilla Lake South Gorillas.
Bringing Josh White in as an assistant coach has proved a masterstroke for the Park, as has recruiting former Canberra centre Brad Morkos.
But it's Eagles local and tireless second-rower Joshua Sainsbury who has really stood up and produced the goods. More on him later.
The heavyweights:
Judging on last season's results and the retention and recruitment of players for this year's squads, it's not surprising that Gerringong, Shellharbour and the Stingrays were considered as the teams to beat in 2024.
That's proven to be the case with the Lions and Sharks but the Stingrays have so far shown to be more title pretenders than contenders.
Stingrays player/coach Tom Warner told the Mercury recently his new-look team, featuring a new hooker, halfback and fullback, would improve in the second half of season.
With three wins and a draw from seven outings, Warner will be hoping that improvement starts sooner rather than later, perhaps as early as this Sunday in the Stingrays local derby against the Shellharbour Sharks.
Speaking of the Sharks, last year's beaten grand finalists have been superb this season and have won all eight games they've played to date.
The defending champions Gerringong have also looked ominous in 2024, with the Lions only loss coming at the hands of the Sharks.
The rise of resurgent Warilla Lake South Gorillas:
Injury and ill-discipline cost Warilla greatly in 2023 as they failed to make the finals just a year after winning the competition.
Though it seems new coach Gav Walsh has got the Gorillas firing again.
Barring one poor showing against Albion Park, where Warilla were missing a host of players, the team based out of Cec Glenholmes Oval, have performed well to sit in third spot on the ladder with five wins, a draw and two losses from their eight games played.
One of those losses was against Shellharbour but Warilla can take a lot of heart from their last-start hard-fought 22-20 loss.
The chasing pack:
As mentioned earlier Albion Park look to be the real deal in 2024.
The Eagles have the bye this weekend and will hold onto fourth spot no matter the results of this weekend's games.
Though it seems they may have a fight on their hands for the rest of the season trying to keep the chasing pack of Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, Stingrays and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at bay.
Stingrays, Nowra and Milton made last year's top five and played finals football.
They are all within striking distance of again featuring in post-season action.
But with it likely that Shellharbour, Gerringong and Warilla will occupy the top three spots at season's end, the Eagles, Bulldogs, Stingrays and Jets may have to fight it out for the remaining two spots in the five.
The stragglers:
Life without their long-serving former player/coach Jono Dallas has proved difficult for the Jamberoo Superoos.
The Matt Cohelo-coached outfit have shown a lot of heart and courage in all their games, including in their last-start 18-16 loss to Kiama Knights.
The Superoos though have yet to taste victory.
Kiama have won a couple of games but the Knights have had their troubles dealing with a mounting injury toll and finding consistency.
Players leaving their mark:
It's not surprising that five players from the high-flying Sharks and Lions feature in the top 10 after nine rounds of the Michael Cronin Medal awarded to the player of the year.
Those that have watched Albion Park play this year also wouldn't be surprised to see the Eagles have two players in that list, including the current leader Joshua Sainsbury.
Eagles assistant coach Josh White for one isn't surprised to see the hard-working Sainsbury leading the way.
"He's outstanding," White said of Sainsbury after the Eagles stunned Warilla 50-10.
"He does that every week, week in, week out. He's the leader of the pack, and that's what he's here for.
"He leads our boys and we all run off the back of him."
