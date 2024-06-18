Emergency beacon a 'game changer' to help save lives at Woonona Beach

An after hours emergency response beacon will help keep Woonona swimmers safer following a drowning tragedy, series of mass rescues and near-misses.
The ERB has been installed near the rockpool, just metres from where a 41-year-old man drowned trying to save three children in April 2021.
It's the first in a series of three ERBs to be installed in the Illawarra following calls from lifesavers that recent rescues were a "warning shot" that more lives would be lost.
Later this week an ERB will be installed at Austinmer Beach, and while one has been promised for Bulli Beach, Surf Life Saving has declined to provide a date this would occur.
During a water emergency or medical incident, a member of the public can push the ERB's call button for a direct link to Surf Life Saving's State Operations Centre. Operators will then ask information about the emergency and be able to deploy resources to the location.
A camera fitted to the ERB can be remotely monitored to provide operators with situational awareness of the incident.
ERBs are already in place at Puckeys, Sharkys, East Corrimal and Coniston beaches, as well as Hill 60 and the the entrance to Lake Illawarra.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner said the beacons have already saved lives in the region.
"It's a great piece of technology and it just enhances our capabilities in responding to these remote locations around the state," he said.
"They are a game changer in our organisation in getting a quicker response."
Mr Turner said lifesavers and lifeguards always urge people to swim between the red and yellow flags at patrolled beaches. During the off-season (late April to September) the only patrolled beach in the Wollongong LGA is North Wollongong Beach.
There's been 58 drowning deaths in the South Coast region, which includes Shellharbour local government area (three drownings), Kiama LGA (nine deaths) and Shoalhaven (46 deaths), during the past 20 years.
There are four ERBs in this region - Kiama Blowhole, Shellharbour Beach South, Kendall Beach and South Bombo - but lifesavers' calls for more beacons have gone unanswered, branch president Stephan Jones told the Mercury in April 2024.
Most of the drownings during the 20-year period were at remote and isolated beaches.
"The majority of drownings are non-swimmers or non-nationals," Mr Jones said.
Dozens of people have been pulled from the ocean in dramatic after-hours mass rescues in the Illawarra in recent months.
In December 2023, eight people, including a child as young as 12, were caught in the same rip at Austinmer Beach outside patrol hours. They were rescued by off-duty lifesavers with five of them rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
A month later, on Australia Day, eight people were pulled from rips in two separate rescues at Austinmer; while four men in their 20s got caught in a rip at an unpatrolled area north of Woonona rockpool.
