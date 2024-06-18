Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Emergency beacon a 'game changer' to help save lives at Woonona Beach

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 18 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SLS Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner at Woonona Rock Pool with the new Emergency response beacon. Picture by Robert Peet
SLS Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner at Woonona Rock Pool with the new Emergency response beacon. Picture by Robert Peet

An after hours emergency response beacon will help keep Woonona swimmers safer following a drowning tragedy, series of mass rescues and near-misses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.