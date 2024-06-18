Court rules proposed Austi home's basement garage is 'unsympathetic'

Does a basement garage count as a storey on a house?
That was a key issue up for debate in a Land and Environment Court decision over a planned property on a rise at Austinmer.
The case ended up in court after the proponent South Coast Drafting Services appealed the Wollongong City Council decision to reject the Boyce Avenue development application.
The application planned to demolish the existing dwelling and build what was a three-storey home according to the council or a two-storey dwelling from the point of view of the proponent.
According to the court ruling, the town planner for the proponent said it was "for all intents and purposes, a two-storey building with a basement garage and will present as a two-storey building from the majority of locations".
"This is particularly because there are no habitable rooms, doors or windows at the garage/basement level that would present to the street as a separate storey," the ruling stated.
They also stated the building would comply with the nine-metre height limit of the Wollongong Local Environment Plan.
The council representative disagreed, stating "the garage/basement level constitutes a storey and appears as a storey whether or not it has habitable rooms, doors etc".
"As viewed from the street and surrounds, the development will evidently be three storeys and the garage/basement level highly visible," the ruling summarised the council's view.
Also of concern was the plan to create a new driveway giving vehicle access to Boyce Avenue.
The proposed home would sit on the high side of Boyce Avenue, where the other houses have vehicular access to the rear.
There were concerns raised about the volume of material that would need to be excavated to create the access onto Boyce Avenue and the council contended that historical photos showed that fill had been placed on the site at some stage.
The proponent stated that borehole samples on the site showed that there was no fill.
However, Court Commissioner Nicola Targett's ruling dismissing the appeal noted the "inferred historical filling" was a "potentially contaminating activity" and the applicant had not provided sufficient evidence that the lot was not contaminated.
Also, Commissioner Targett stated the four-metre high embankment was "a key feature" of the landscape and "should not be disturbed to provide vehicular access when alternative vehicular access presently exists".
Commissioner Targett decided that the basement garage did in fact count as a storey.
She said the finished building "would present as a three-storey dwelling which would be unsympathetic and inconsistent with the existing visual presentation to the street of the other dwellings on the north-western side of Boyce Avenue (which largely present as two storeys)."
