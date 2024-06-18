Take a look at the big dance festival hitting Wollongong

More than 500 dancers from kindergarten to year 12 will take to the stage in Wollongong this week.
The South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival is taking place at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from Tuesday, June 18 to Friday, June 21, bringing together students from 24 of the region's public schools.
Festival coordinator Louise Morgan said the event, now in its 36th year, gave students an opportunity to perform in a professional venue.
"The festival showcases these students in ten diverse performance program events throughout the week," Ms Morgan said.
"The programs highlight the range of styles explored through the study of dance in our public schools.
"Each performance reveals the determination of students and teachers to explore the art of dance and to achieve performances of the highest quality."
Performances take place at 6pm and 8pm each night during the festival.
Tickets are available through the Merrigong Theatre Company at merrigong.com.au.
