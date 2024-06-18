City council really digs Towradgi rock pool

These days, Towradgi rock pool seems to be filled with sand more often than water.
In the last 12 months, Wollongong City Council has sent down heavy machinery to dig the sand out no fewer than three times.
Now comes the fourth time as work crews wait for the tide, sea and swell conditions to be just right.
But they are hoping things will end up differently this time.
The council has already carried out an update to the Review of Environmental Factors that needs to be completed before any work could begin.
That review has identified a new location to place the sand in the hope that it will stay away from the pool.
"In this case we wanted to proactively review the existing REF for Towradgi rock pool because the existing one was limiting us in terms of what machinery we could use for the works, and where we could place sand that was removed from the pool," council's Director Infrastructure and Works Director Joanne Page said.
"As a result of our assessment work we're now able to place the sand to the north of the pool which, it's hoped, will reduce the risk of it re-entering the pool as quickly. We can also use larger machinery.
"We're optimistic that this will allow us to clean the pool more quickly and reduce the speed at which the sand will return to the pool.''
A council spokesperson said that it took between four and six hours on average to clean out one of the rock pools. The process involves draining the pool, emptying it of sand and any other debris, giving it a high-pressure clean, checking for any damage and then re-filling the pool.
Though the council spokesperson said the "complexity" of the work at the Towradgi pool may see it take longer than that.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.