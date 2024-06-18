Mangerton man reported the car he crashed as stolen. Then cops found his texts

A young man filed a false police report claiming the car he crashed had been stolen because he was scared of his father's wrath, a court has heard.
Officers began investigating Braxton Thompson's reportedly stolen red 1997 Toyota Celica, but he came undone after he bragged about his actions in text messages to a friend.
"I was driving along Keira doing my usual racing and having some fun and then on one corner there was some loose dirt on the road leftover after the big rains," he said in a Snapchat message on April 13.
"...it took me off the racing line and well into the treeline."
Thompson, 20, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to making a false representation resulting in a police investigation.
Tendered court documents state Thompson made an official police report on April 12 claiming the Celica which was registered in his father's name had been stolen from outside his Mangerton residence.
Police began investigating the supposed theft by speaking with Thompson and neighbours, as well as canvassing the area for possible CCTV footage.
That afternoon, police received information the car had been seen in the bushes on Harry Graham Drive at Kembla Heights - a road which provides a link between Mount Kembla and Mount Keira Road.
Officers found the car with extensive damage to the windows and windscreen, with checks revealing it had been reported as stolen. It was towed and forensically examined.
The next day, police uncovered a lengthy conversation between Thompson and a friend on Snapchat in which he confessed the truth about how the Celica came to be amongst the trees, including a picture he took of the wreckage.
He admitted to crashing the car, adding "for the insurance to pay out I'm gonna need to report it as stolen so ima (sic) do that tomorrow morning."
Police questioned Thompson at his home on May 2. He initially stuck to his lie, but eventually admitted it hadn't been stolen and that he was worried to tell his father the truth.
In court, the police prosecutor said the report was deliberate and struck at the heart of the justice system as it led to the misuse of public resources, which could have been used on other investigations.
The prosecutor also noted the impacts on the wider community, including potential increases in insurance premiums.
"I hear what you say, but this is a young man," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
"This is not a person who has done this to make money, he's done it to escape a slapping from his parents."
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie argued Thompson's offending was at the lower end of seriousness for this type of crime and urged the magistrate to consider a non-conviction.
Thompson received a two-year conditional release order, without a conviction.
The matter will be mentioned in July to assess whether compensation to the NSW Police Force needs to be paid for the time spent investigating.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.