Rural Illawarra acreage sets new suburb price record - again

A property in the tightly-held rural area of Darkes Forest has set a new sale price record for the suburb.
The previous record was held by the same property when it changed hands in 2022.
The latest transaction also followed a six-figure drop in the asking price.
'Wirruna Estate' is a 37.97-acre property located at 128 Darkes Forest Road.
The property previously sold in April 2022 for $4,150,000, which at the time set a new suburb price record.
The home was initially listed earlier this year with a guide of $5 million, which was later lowered to mid-$4 million.
Elsewhere in the region, a one-bedroom beach shack, located in the South Coast spot boasting the "whitest sand in the world" is on the market.
The recently listed historic cottage is also a popular Airbnb-style holiday rental.
The listing at 57 Cyrus Street, Hyams Beach has a price guide of $1.69 million.
The front two rooms are heritage-listed, as the property has local historical significance.
This listing also follows a recent record sale of $6 million within the popular suburb.
A first home buyer has major renovation plans in mind after snapping up a derelict Port Kembla home.
The property also sold for considerably above the reserve price following a hard-fought online auction.
The home fetched $741,000 earlier this month. The reserve price was $645,000.
A multi-million dollar home in the northern Illawarra with eye-catching views has changed hands after 35 years.
The property will continue to operate as a weekender under its new ownership.
The home, located at 239 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coalcliff sold for $3.2 million last week.
Meanwhile, another home in Wollongong's northern suburbs has reportedly sold after less than a week on the market.
In auction news, a final flurry of $1000 bids resulted in the sale of a Mount Ousley home.
The recently completed home was highly sought-after at auction.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent filled us in on the sale.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Find stunning views and serenity on this 1075 square metre level waterfront block. If you are a multi-generational family, this magnificent single-level home is ideal.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
