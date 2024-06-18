'One of the great public spaces' slated for 32ha of Warrawong foreshore

NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully says Warrawong could soon be home to one of the state's "great public spaces," with money set aside in the 2024 budget to begin master planning a 32-hectare site along King Street and Northcliffe Drive.
The project will create parklands, recreation, culture, arts and heritage, tourism and entertainment facilities on the land, which is currently used for sport, environmental conservation, recreation and unofficial camping.
Known as the Kully Bay Recreation Area, the site has been subject to much talk over the past decade, after it was transferred to the state's property arm when the old Lake Illawarra Authority was scrapped.
Mr Scully - who has championed the project in his role as Wollongong MP -said work on the new master plan would begin this financial year, with more details to be available about the project "soon".
Over the years, the previous government considered residential development, a community centre and new commercial or retail sites for the land, and in 2022, looked at breaking the site up and selling off prime development areas.
Mr Scully opposed this process while in opposition, instead calling for a master plan to be developed.
This week, he indicated the site would remain a recreational and tourism space under the new plan.
"Over the coming months, there will be a master plan developed for that site, as to how we can turn it into one of the great public spaces ... that the community of Warrawong and the southern suburbs deserve," he said.
In recent years, the land has become an unofficial hot-spot for recreation vehicles to park and camp for free, but Mr Scully said the new plan was "unlikely to include camping or anything like that".
"This is about recreational space, it's about open space, it's about tourism and activation and making sure that people can come to Warrawong [and] have an alternative to going to the beaches that is being used all year round," Mr Scully said.
The site is bounded to the south and west by Lake Illawarra, to the north by Northcliffe Drive and to the east by King Street.
It is currently zoned for public recreation, private recreation, environmental conservation, environmental management, tourism and natural waterways.
The development of Kully Bay is one of many big changes set for Warrawong, which will soon be home to a new Community Health Facility after the decommissioning of Port Kembla Hospital.
The government has released its plans for the centre, and Mr Scully said
Additionally, Warrawong Plaza is the proposed site for more than 1000 new homes, with a proposal for high-rise above the shops one of five chosen last year by the NSW Planning Department for a fast-tracked rezoning program.
Wollongong City Council is also building a new $30 million community centre, with construction due to start this year.
