The exercise you're probably already doing every day without realising

Illawarra residents will be rolling out the yoga mats and striking a tree pose ahead of International Yoga Day.
Taking place on Friday, June 21, International Yoga Day is recognised by the United Nations for the many benefits practising yoga provides.
This year is the 10th annual day - which has the theme "Yoga for self and society" - after the day was first officially proclaimed in December 2014.
Figtree's Be You Yoga owner Sandra Taylor says she tells potential students if they stick with yoga "eventually you fall in love with yourself".
"When you come to yoga you start getting to know yourself, you stretch on one side of your body and then you compare that side to the other side," Ms Taylor said.
"When you fall in love with yourself you feel comfortable in your own skin.
Sometimes we go to parties and we have to sit behind a glass of wine and a cigarette because we are not comfortable with who we are.
"Once you start having this connection with yourself, you feel comfortable in your own skin, doesn't matter who you are."
Ms Taylor says is something most people do every day without realising it.
"If you're moving your body you're doing yoga, if you're breathing you're doing yoga," she said.
"There is a Sanskrit name for all the yoga poses, so when you just stand still it's called tadasana."
Linda Goldspink-Lord only began practising yoga three weeks ago, deciding to try it after realising she had been office-bound the last few years.
"It was time to revisit how I exercise because it has always been about running and cardio work, but as you get older that's not always the best choice," the 57-year-old said.
Despite her short amount of time as a yoga participant, Ms Goldspink-Lord has become an enthusiastic proponent.
"People think yoga is this nice gentle stretching, but it's so much more than that. I'm really enjoying it," she said.
"You work at your own pace ... you change the way you think about exercise, it doesn't have to be that really hard workout at the gym."
Ms Goldspink-Lord says as people get older it is important to keep your body moving.
"What we do with our body now sets us up for when we're 20 years, 30 years older.
"Don't wait until you can't move your body."
