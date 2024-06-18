'Astonishing': Kiama Bugle falls silent on ownership questions

It was "astonishing" that the owner of local paper Kiama Bugle had still not responded to a letter from the council requesting clarity around its ownership structure, Kiama councillor Mark Croxford said.
In Tuesday's meeting, Cr Croxford asked the acting CEO Joe Gaudiosi whether a letter had been sent to Chantelle Farah, Director and Trustee of the Regional Media Unit Trust that owned The Bugle.
In that letter, which councillors unanimously voted in favour of at the May 21 meeting, congratulated Ms Farah on being the new owner.
It also called on the CEO to write to Ms Farah requesting clarity around the beneficiaries of the trust and whether they "include persons or entities with interests in property developers or construction companies owning land and property in the Kiama Local Government Area".
At the June 18 council meeting, Mr Gaudiosi confirmed to Cr Croxford that the letter had been sent but "as of a few days ago, no response has yet been received from The Bugle".
"I find it quite astonishing that they are yet to respond," Cr Croxford said.
"If they've got nothing to hide, why not respond?"
He then added that the Illawarra Mercury and ABC Illawarra had also asked similar questions of The Bugle but received no reply.
"It smacks of hypocrisy that, on one hand, The Bugle goes out and asks people questions and demands answers so that they can publish it in the paper," Cr Croxford said.
"But when the shoe is on the other foot, they're found wanting."
