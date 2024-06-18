Man learns fate for scrawling expletive on Austinmer war memorial

A man with an acquired brain injury didn't understand the significance of the war memorial he defaced by writing an expletive on it in black permanent marker, a court has heard.
Police were called to Austinmer after a witness spotted Jack Westren writing "c---" and the same word backwards on a 103-year-old marble cenotaph, as well as on nearby surf club pillars, a lifeguard tower, and a drinking bubbler on March 18.
The 24-year-old Corrimal man was wearing a black hoodie, tracksuit pants, and a black bum bag when police arrested him with a sharpie in hand shortly before 8pm.
Westren was arrested and granted police bail that evening after being charged with wilfully defacing a protected place and damaging property.
A month later, Westren was also found in possession of a small amount of magic mushrooms, an MDMA pill, and three small fireworks known as 'penny bungers' after police were called to a Corrimal pub to reports of him being intoxicated.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, with defence lawyer Jack Murray arguing his client wasn't aware of the significance of the war memorial site and that his offending was at the lower end of seriousness for this type of crime.
Mr Murray referred to a psychologist report which outlined Westren's mental health diagnoses, adding that he receives assistance from NDIS support workers five days a week.
Tendered court documents state Westren also has an acquired brain injury after being hit by a car when he was a child, impacting his cognitive ability.
Magistrate Claire Girotto imposed a two-year community corrections order for the vandalism offences and convicted Westren of the drugs and fireworks offences with no further penalty.
He must also pay a $400 fine.
