The Teskey Brothers, Band of Horses to headline Bowral vineyard show

Australia's most soulful siblings, The Teskey Brothers, are coming to Bowral on January 12, 2025.
The gig at Centennial Vineyards is one of six shows in their A Day on the Green series, and the concerts are the band's only Australian dates on their current world tour.
"After many months on tour overseas we are excited to be bringing the show home," Josh Teskey said.
For their first headline A Day On The Green tour, the band is bringing along US indie rockers Band Of Horses, American country roots artist Sierra Ferrell, country music disruptor Irish singer-songwriter CMAT and Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Needs Braces.
The Teskey Brothers have performed at Glastonbury, Austin City Limits, Bluesfest, Bonnaroo and Fuji Rock, as well as performing with Bruce Springsteen.
The brothers recently played a headline gig at UOW's University Hall in March, 2024.
Their latest album, The Winding Way, debuted at number one on the ARIA album chart and won the ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots album and Best Record at this year's Rolling Stone Australia Awards.
In January this year, they released a digital version of their five-song EP, The Circle Sessions.
The songwriting partnership of Sam and Josh Teskey was recently recognised with The Teskey Brothers winning the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award at last month's APRA Music Awards.
Band Of Horses last toured Australia in 2016. With hits like The Funeral, Laredo and No One's Gonna Love You - and three ARIA Top 30 albums.
The band has garnered a loyal following in Australia since first touring here in 2006. Their sixth studio album Things Are Great was released in 2022, and in 2024 they released Acoustic At The Ryman Vol.2 which is a follow up to 2014's Volume 1.
Sierra Ferrell's last visit to Australia was 2022 where she sold out shows around the country. She is currently on tour in the US with country superstar Zach Bryan. Her latest album Trail Of Flowers shows was hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of country and roots music's most fascinating and fast-rising artists".
CMAT is Irish singer-songwriter Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson. This rising star's unique blend of indie-pop and country has propelled her to prominence since her 2022 debut, If My Wife New I'd Be Dead, which won the Choice Music Award for Irish Album of the Year.
Charlie Needs Braces is Melbourne singer and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Woods' solo project, featuring live looping and original compositions.
Tickets are on sale from noon Thursday, June 27, through Ticketmaster. Presale through A Day on the Green members and AAMI customers starts June 24.
