Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Very serious': Ex-cop charged with perjury in de Belin's rape trial a 'flight risk'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 19 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack de Belin leaving Wollongong courthouse during his trial in 2020. Picture by ACM
Jack de Belin leaving Wollongong courthouse during his trial in 2020. Picture by ACM

The former cop accused of lying under oath in NRL player Jack de Belin's rape trial has been hit with bail conditions, with a magistrate labelling the charge against him as "very serious".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.