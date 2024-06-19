Tallawarra power plant switches on in time for winter

The Tallawarra B power station is now ready to roll - just in time for winter.
The station, which is designed to generate energy at times of peak demand, was declared operational on Tuesday afternoon.
It means the $300 million EnergyAustralia plant had commercially entered the National Electricity Market and is ready to supply power - the plant can reach full production capacity a half-hour after being switched on.
"We are very pleased to have Tallawarra B commercially enter the wholesale market, to provide more than 180,000 customers in NSWales with new flexible generation capacity," said EnergyAustralia Managing Director Mark Collette.
"On the coldest of winter days, NSW typically requires all generating assets running to ensure system reliability. With coal assets retiring, we know Tallawarra B's role will be an important one in keeping the lights on for homes and businesses in the state over the coming years."
