Anonymous Kiama resident complaints about councillor 'intimidation'

Kiama councillors could fall victim to complaints from anonymous members of the public sitting at home watching council meetings online, said one who was censured for "intimidation" last year.
In July, Cr Mark Croxford was censured by Kiama councillors over a breach of the code of conduct, where an investigation found his behaviour in a March 21 meeting "amounts to engaging in intimidation".
At Tuesday night's meeting, a report was tabled in response to questions from Cr Croxford about measures to protect councillors from code of conduct complaints from the public "which could be weaponised against councillors".
Cr Croxford spoke of his own censuring during a discussion on a Golden Valley Road development, noting that it had come from an anonymous member of the public watching the council meeting online.
"Now, despite the complainant having no direct impact on the council's decision-making process, an independent investigation was conducted leading to a recommendation for censure by the councillors," Cr Croxford said.
"In my specific complaint, the complainant was not a councillor but an anonymous member of the public.
"The person had no vote or role in the decision-making process regarding the Golden Valley Road development application rescission motion.
"So how could I have possibly intimidated someone who had no influence over the outcome of the vote?"
Cr Croxford said there was a "lack of transparency" in relying on an unnamed complainant whose potential biases were not investigated.
"I think what there is based on my experiences is that there's a denial of procedural fairness in the current process," he said.
"The anonymity of complainants denies procedural fairness and actually, it enables weaponisation of the code of conduct in its current form."
The councillors said Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig was looking to reform the code of conduct legislation.
"I for one, look forward to the reforms coming down from the minister and improving the system's efficiency and fairness," Cr Croxford said.
In a response to the original questions posed by Cr Croxford, the business paper noted the administration of the code of conduct included the allowance to dismiss a complaint judged to be "trivial, frivolous, vexatious or not made in good faith".
"Although there is no explicit reference to improper public complaints within the Code of Conduct or The Procedures, such complaints would reasonably fall into the terms ' is trivial, frivolous, vexatious or not made in good faith'," the business papers stated.
"These are used throughout the document. Anything unfounded, vexatious or improper would be captured."
