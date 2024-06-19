Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Anonymous Kiama resident complaints about councillor 'intimidation'

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 19 2024 - 11:49am
A Kiama resident watching an online council meeting lodged a complaint about Cr Mark Croxford, which led to being censured for "intimidation".
Kiama councillors could fall victim to complaints from anonymous members of the public sitting at home watching council meetings online, said one who was censured for "intimidation" last year.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

