Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips says surgery to remove oral tumour was 'a success'

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has announced some good health news after undergoing surgery to remove a large oral tumour two weeks ago.
On social media, the 54-year-old said she was on the mend, with her surgery "a success".
"After 2 weeks I have now healed from my surgery which removed a large oral tumour," she said.
"My tumour was removed early enough to be benign.
"Its type, if not removed, would become cancerous."
She thanked her surgeon, dentist and health professionals, and the "thousands of people that have literally kept me going over the past two weeks".
"We all lead busy lives," she said.
"I did not act quick enough and the outcome could have been far worse.
"But hopefully my story can be used in a positive way: don't delay; have that regular health check and see your health practitioner if you're concerned about your health.
"I'm looking forward to being back out and about across our beautiful region from today."
