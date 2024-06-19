The standout performers of the Illawarra Premier League season so far

Rain has affected much of the Illawarra Premier League in recent weeks, but there have been plenty of shining stars as we approach the halfway mark of the campaign.
So far Coniston has been the standout, currently leading the league by seven points. However, Albion Park has been strong, and Wollongong United has shown they are more than capable of returning to finals in 2024.
Here is our list...
The Cringila skipper and 2023 player of the year has picked up from where he left off from last season.
After helping guide the Lions to a grand final last season, Simonoski has led from the front yet again, scoring 18 goals in 11 IPL appearances, including two hat-tricks.
He has scored in every league game he has played so far, making him arguably the most valuable player in the competition.
But with the Lions in fifth and 12 points behind leaders Coniston (albeit with a game in hand), Simonoski will have to keep his scoring boots on for the remainder of the season if Cringila are to win IPL silverware.
Keeping with the Cringila theme, Kalmanidis has been a mainstay in the heart of the Lions defence, where he is a crucial cog.
After playing his youth football at Wollongong United, the young centre back has thrived at Cringila.
Confident on the ball and strong in the tackle, Kalmanidis has been his consistent self so far in 2024.
Even at this early stage, the signing of brother duo James and Harrison Anagnostopoulos has proven to be a masterstroke for Coniston.
James in particular has been carving it up in midfield of late, and has proven he is a real match winner, scoring the decisive goal on two separate occasions against heavyweights APWE and Wollongong United.
After making a name for himself at Corrimal and Port Kembla, James has not looked back following his latest move to the defending grand final champions.
"They're a pleasure to have around and talented individuals," Coniston coach Franc Pierro said of the brother duo when asked in May.
"The club is super happy to have them both on board."
Every striker in the league knows just how much of a battle it will be facing Coniston's captain Loe.
Always up for the fight, Loe has proven such a tough figure to defeat for opposition players. He has proven - not only this season - his natural leadership abilities which helps those around him on the park.
The central defensive pairing of Loe and Arthur Hugon has been one of the major reasons the side has only conceded nine times in 12 games.
So often in football players are stereotyped due to their height and size. There is not much of Coniston goalkeeper Luke Genua, but he is proving every week you don't have to be seven feet tall to be a class no.1.
Genua joined the club following a goalkeeper crisis at Coniston, and has impressed massively.
"I think we've had five goalkeepers this season with injuries and overseas trips," Coniston captain Loe said following a 1-0 win against United on June 10.
"So credit to all the goalkeepers including Luke coming into a competitive environment and really putting in a shift in pivotal moments."
In that game Genua made a number of crucial saves, including a penalty. He has taken his big break and grasped it with both hands.
There is not much you can say about Albion Park captain Fordham that has not already been said. But he has been a rock at the back again in 2024 and is one of the key reasons George Antoniou's men boast the best defence in the competition.
In a strong back four of Fordham, James O'Rourke, Chris Nathaniel, and Blake McGinn, APWE have the formations to go all the way to grand final glory in 2024 after claiming the league title last season.
The veteran has been massive in the improvement of the Eagles since he arrived at the club in 2020.
Nav Darjani has really stepped up for Wollongong United after signing from the Wolves.
He himself admitted in April his goal in a 2-1 win against Port Kembla would do his confidence a world of good, and he has been right.
"We've had some rough results, so it was good to get one back. We needed that win, so it was good to get this one and hopefully we can get a streak going," he told the Mercury.
"I've missed a few (shots) over the last few weeks so it was good for my confidence to get one (goal)."
He's scored four in the IPL so far, including a belter in United's last start win against Helensburgh.
Port Kembla coach Stuart Beedie predicted big things from his Japanese signing Nishimura and he has certainly delivered.
"He certainly gives us different options up front," Beedie said in May.
"He's well built, he's aggressive and pretty quick. So he's one that I think will develop in the next few weeks."
Nishimura has certainly developed quickly since signing, scoring goals in key wins against Coniston, Cringila, and most recently Bulli.
The no.9 is one of the main reasons Port Kembla has risen up the table in recent weeks.
Port Kembla centre back Tomasiello plays well beyond his years.
When watching him it's hard to believe that he's still a teenager, as he leads from the back like he's had years of experience playing in the IPL.
He is part of a larger crop of youngsters who are playing reasonably well for the Zebras in 2024.
"Our two centre backs are 18, our centre midfielder is 18 with young [Lachlan] Flood in there," coach Beedie said following the 4-1 win against Cringila in May
"And then Dane [Corolla] comes on and scores again, so he's pushing hard for a starting spot. All these players are all 18. There's a good future here for the club."
It's been a tough year for Bulli, but their captain McDonald has still scored seven goals in all competitions, which is a fair return.
Can he help Bulli to a late season rise up the table? If there's anyone who can, it's McDonald.
