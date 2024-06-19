Ex-Dragons star Trent Merrin admits to breaching AVO

Former Dragons player Trent Merrin has admitted to breaching an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) protecting an ex-partner.
Merrin fronted Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, June 19 after being arrested and charged earlier in the month with contravening a prohibition or restriction in an ADVO.
Lawyer Cameron Meaney told the court that the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to the elements of the offence, but the facts of the offending would be discussed between the prosecution and the defence "in due course".
The court heard that despite his guilty plea, Merrin did not agree to the ADVO.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob said the order would be made.
Registrar Lisa Carroll adjourned the matter to July 31 and ordered that the ADVO continue.
Merrin was supported in court by podcast co-host Jake Marketo.
He retired from rugby league three years ago after a career spent with St George Illawarra, Penrith Panthers and an English Super League club.
