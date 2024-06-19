A waterfront haven for all the family

4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Find stunning views and serenity on this 1075m2 level waterfront block. If you are a multi-generational family, this magnificent single-level home is ideal.
According to listing agent Rob Linnehan from Ray White Albion Park, the home's best features include lakefrontage, country charm, an expansive level block, and modern home upgrades.
"The split accommodation will suit a multi-generational family, with wheelchair access to the rear two-bedroom cottage and stair access to the front - joining in the middle by a communal living zone," said Mr Linnehan.
"The property is also on prime redevelopment land (STCA), being a level expansive block of 1075m2. This would also make an ideal holiday home - given its scenic aspect, only around one hour and 30 minutes from Sydney."
On this generous lot are two charming and well-maintained two-bedroom cottages.
The front cottage features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The inviting living spaces are complemented by ceiling fans, providing comfort throughout the seasons. The sleek, contemporary bathroom adds a touch of luxury to this cosy retreat. The combined dining and family room offers endless possibilities. Sliding doors lead from the family room to the L-shaped deck and courtyard.
The attached accommodation at the rear includes ramp access to the open-plan second kitchen with an island bar adjoining the expansive lounge and dining area. There is sliding door access from the living areas to the huge main bedroom with dual walk-in robes, reverse air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a window bench seat with views of the lake. The renovated ensuite off the main bedroom has a built-in shower bench and rainwater shower head. There is also a double-sized bedroom and separate bathroom in the rear cottage.
The supersized covered outdoor deck is an all-year-round entertainment area.
The property also has an oversized carport and two off-street parking spaces, providing ample parking and storage space.
Whether you're looking to live in the established magnificent waterfront residence, create a family getaway, or invest in a high-potential redevelopment project, this property offers endless possibilities.
"The property is positioned on the foreshore of Lake Illawarra with direct access via kayak. There is a perfect walking track to Oak Flats, Mt Warrigal and Lake Illawarra. It's also just a minute from town, with convenience stores and a bakery nearby. Schools, a train station and Stockland Shellharbour are close by, " said Mr Linnehan.
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own property on the picturesque shore of Lake Illawarra.
