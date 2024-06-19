A waterfront haven for all the family

The attached accommodation at the rear includes ramp access to the open-plan second kitchen with an island bar adjoining the expansive lounge and dining area. There is sliding door access from the living areas to the huge main bedroom with dual walk-in robes, reverse air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a window bench seat with views of the lake. The renovated ensuite off the main bedroom has a built-in shower bench and rainwater shower head. There is also a double-sized bedroom and separate bathroom in the rear cottage.