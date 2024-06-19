A podium finish for Shell Cove surfer Rogers in Indonesia against great odds

On the surface, Oceanna Rogers' second place finish at the Nias Pro in Indonesia was a remarkable feat. Add in the fact that she funded her nearly month long trip herself makes it even more special.
The 19-year-old Shell Cove surfing sensation finished with silver out of 60 competitors from countries such as Indonesia, Japan, and the United States (winner Ella McCaffray was from the USA). Most of whom had sponsors.
But for Rogers, the hard work began long before she hit the water at the World Surf League event.
"I had to work a fair bit to get over there. I work as a disability support worker and managed to fund all the trip," Rogers said.
The plan going forward for Rogers is for future sponsors to back her and to allow her to be the best she can be. With second place showings against some of the best surfers of her age on the planet, it's fair to assume potential sponsors won't be far behind.
"I hope so (that a sponsorship deal is near). I feel like the result was a massive confidence boost, and hopefully the sponsors come through."
Rogers said her result came as a massive shock, and that originally she was just as happy to make it through her heats after she entered the competition.
"The top two from each heat made it through to the next round, and so I won all my heats except for one," she said.
"And then in the final I got second place. But it was a really fun contest. We had pumping waves the whole day at the whole event. There were so many good girls in the contest, and I was just happy to make each heat.
"Making the final was a bit emotional because I think that's my highest result I've ever had. So that felt pretty good.
"I was over there for three and a half weeks. That was the longest I've ever been away from my family. Normally I would have my dad with me coaching me the whole time, but it was a solo trip without him. But I had a friend with me, and it was just a really good experience. I enjoyed it all.
"I had a little bit of homesickness when I first went over, and then I settled into it. But I'm happy to be home now."
Oceanna's father Brett played a key role in getting her into the sport. Boasting more than 40 years of surf experience, he introduced his daughter to surfing when she was five and she hasn't looked back since.
