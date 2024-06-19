Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A podium finish for Shell Cove surfer Rogers in Indonesia against great odds

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 19 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shell Cove's Oceanna Rogers could be surfing's next big thing. Picture by Tim Hain
Shell Cove's Oceanna Rogers could be surfing's next big thing. Picture by Tim Hain

On the surface, Oceanna Rogers' second place finish at the Nias Pro in Indonesia was a remarkable feat. Add in the fact that she funded her nearly month long trip herself makes it even more special.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.