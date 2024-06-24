Helensburgh junior Damien Cook inks two-year deal with Dragons

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has got his man in Helensburgh junior Damien Cook, who has signed with the club on a two-year deal.
One of the worst-kept NRL secrets was revealed on Monday with the 32-year-old set to don the Red V in the 2025 and 26 seasons.
The veteran hooker had one year left to run on his deal with current club South Sydney, but instead opted to join the Dragons instead. The contract is reportedly worth $500,000 per season.
Having represented both NSW and Australia in the past, as well as being part of four preliminary finals and a grand final in the past for the Rabbitohs, Cook will bring Flanagan and the Dragons a wealth of experience.
Cook made a name for himself in the Illawarra for Helensburgh Tigers before making his top grade debut for the Dragons in 2013. He made only the two appearances before moving to the Bulldogs, and then making a real name for himself after he moved to the Rabbitohs.
"It's wonderful to have a player of Damien's calibre return to our club," Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan said.
"His qualities as a footballer and person are top class and he adds plenty of experience and strike to our roster over the coming seasons."
Cook broke down in tears last week when he told his Souths teammates that he was leaving at the end of the year.
His departure comes as the Rabbitohs prepare for a second stint under master coach Wayne Bennett.
And Cook revealed over the weekend that it was actually Bennett who told him to do the best thing for his family and take up the Dragons' offer.
Cook could have stayed at the Rabbitohs for one more year on $650,000, but will reportedly get $500,000 per year at the Dragons.
