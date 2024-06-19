Convenient coastal living

3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Here is a rare opportunity to secure a sought-after low-maintenance city fringe apartment.
This beautifully positioned, private executive apartment is in a boutique complex of only eight.
There are three large bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom has an ensuite and an additional private balcony. The main bathroom is well-appointed and has a free-standing bath.
The sleek, modern Poly timber kitchen has stainless steel gas appliances, a glass splashback, and stone benchtops.
The generous open floorplan is free-flowing and captures easy, quiet living. It leads onto a covered balcony perfect for entertaining whilst embracing a northern sunny aspect.
Other spaces include an internal laundry and linen storage. There is also a lock-up garage.
Features include air-conditioning, a security intercom and lift access. There are also pet-friendly arrangements.
This coastal location will not disappoint. Find yourself living in a perfect, relaxed, and carefree neighbourhood with everything you need at your doorstep.
Take a short stroll to North Beach, Wollongong Harbour, and Blue Mile. Enjoy the local restaurants, cafes, and parks. It's only minutes to Wollongong CBD shopping precinct, public and private hospitals along with Wollongong University and Tafe. There is a free shuttle bus, local rail and bus transport and convenient access to M1.
Sydney CBD and the airport are only an hour away.
Here, you can enjoy unsurpassed coastal living and convenience.
