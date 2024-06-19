Show me the money: Has road funding been spent?

Two road projects at Dapto and Bulli cost a combined $19 million, but the budget papers are unclear whether any of it has been spent.
However, local Labor MPs insist the money is being spent and work is under way.
The projects in question are the investigation into the Bulli Bypass and the proposed M1 Princes Motorway ramps at Dapto.
The government has budgeted $18.9 million for the Bulli study and $9 million for the ramps, but this week's budget papers give no clue as to whether any of it has been spent.
In the budget's Infrastructure Statement both projects have their own line item - and both contain the initials "n.a." in reference to start and finish dates, total cost and amount spent up to the end of the current financial year.
According to those papers "n.a." means "data is not available or is not disclosed for commercial reasons".
Despite what the budget papers may suggest, Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said the money allocated last year for the ramps has been spent and work is under way.
"There's definitely money being spent, and the planning is expected to be finished before the end of this year," Ms Watson said.
She said the remaining $7 million was in the budget's forward estimates and would be used to complete future stages of the project.
"Once the planning is done and the modelling is done and the design concept plans, there's also environmental studies that have to be done," she said.
"That should be complete, I'm hoping, by the end of 2025."
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said early work like community consultation and traffic data collection had already started.
"Community feedback is a critical part of early planning and will help Transport understand what local road users are experiencing in and around Dapto," the spokeswoman said.
"We are reviewing feedback and collating a community consultation summary report which will be released in coming months.
"An options report identifying Transport's preferred location for new south-facing ramps is expected to be prepared for early 2025."
However the spokesperson said "there is currently no funding available for construction of the on and off ramps at Dapto".
The path of the proposed Bulli bypass sat in Maryanne Stuart's Heathcote electorate and she said work on the study had started - with the next big step planned for 2025.
"Planning for a potential bypass of the Bulli town centre commenced this year, with activities including initial community consultation, traffic data collection, strategic traffic modelling, early strategic designs, and preliminary environmental investigations," Ms Stuart said.
"This early investigation work will lead to an options report and a strategic business case, both of which are on track to be completed in 2025.
"Planning investigations will inform future funding allocations and spend."
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said the early investigation work would lead to an options report and a strategic business case - on track to be completed in 2025.
"Community consultation was carried out from February 13 to March 11," the spokeswoman said.
"Transport is reviewing feedback and collating a community consultation summary report which will be released in coming months."
