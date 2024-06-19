The people tempting fate on the edge of an angry ocean at Kiama

As huge waves smacked into the Illawarra coast, crowds were left stunned as people walked along the edge of Kiama's rock pool, knee-deep in swirling water.
Waves topped the five-metre mark on Sunday, but still, the group of people ignored not just the warning signs but also multiple attempts from locals to rethink their actions.
The danger of the situation wasn't lost on one local, watching the waves from the hill.
"I warned them not to go down there," Dennis Cornell said, "as bigger waves were washing all over.
"I made a few more attempts to warn them but it didn't seem to put them off.
"After about my fourth attempt I gave up and moved on only to look back and see them knee-deep in water in the area I warned them not to go.
"I don't think they were familiar with the dangers of the ocean," he said. "I also felt that they understood my warnings, but deliberately disregarded them."
The incident comes almost two weeks after two women were swept to their deaths by a freak wave at Kurnell.
In that instance the sea was reportedly calm, not hammering the rocks.
Kiama Council urges everyone visiting rock pools and beaches to heed the safety advice on display.
"Council has safety signage at our beaches and rock pools, as well as around the blowhole, which includes risk warning symbols," a spokesperson said.
"There are also emergency beacons in place at the Blowhole and other drowning black spots."
Since 2004, nine in the Kiama local government area, the most recent being in February when Glenn Davis, visiting the region on holiday from the North Coast, was washed out of the rock pool by a huge wave.
Patrol services will resume operation at Surf Beach in October and extend until Easter.
Plus, the council spokesperson said, there will be patrols at other council beaches during the peak season for visitors and beachgoers.
This service is backed up by extensive beach and general water safety information campaigns.
