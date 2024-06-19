Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra offenders evading police arrest after alleged crimes

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
June 19 2024 - 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonya Primorac, Yuin Tighe, Courtney Boyd-Skinner and James Martin are wanted by police. Pictures supplied
Sonya Primorac, Yuin Tighe, Courtney Boyd-Skinner and James Martin are wanted by police. Pictures supplied

The rap sheets of two women and two men on the run from police have been released with the public urged to dob them in.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.