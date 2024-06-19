Illawarra offenders evading police arrest after alleged crimes

The rap sheets of two women and two men on the run from police have been released with the public urged to dob them in.
The alleged offenders are wanted for a range of crimes including knife possession, stealing, and breaches of apprehended violence orders (AVO) and bail conditions.
Courtney Boyd-Skinner, aged 32, is wanted by police for alleged knife possession and stealing offences.
Police said she is 160 centimetres tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
She is known to frequent Flinders, Kiama, Unanderra and surrounding suburbs.
Officers are searching for 52-year-old Sonya Primorac for alleged breach of AVO related offence/s.
Sonya is 160cm tall. thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She is known to frequent Lake Heights, Wollongong and surrounding suburbs.
Yuin Tighe, aged 26, is wanted by police for alleged breach of AVO and breach of bail condition related offences.
He is 175cm tall with a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Tighe is known to frequent Berkeley and Bellambi.
Police are searching for James Martin for a number of outstanding warrants.
"Officers from Wollongong Police district have conducted numerous inquiries into his whereabouts but have been unable to locate him," police said.
"Martin is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build with brown hair. His last known address is in the Bellambi area."
Police have urged anyone with information on the location of these people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
