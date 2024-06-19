More than 120 photos from the South Coast school dance festival

The South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival is well underway and students continue to work hard refining their performances.
Young dancers were at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 19 rehearsing ahead of that evening's shows.
The dance festival brings together more than 500 students from 24 Illawarra public schools, giving them the opportunity to perform in a professional setting.
Festival coordinator Louise Morgan said the performances showed the determination of both students and teachers to "explore the art of dance and to achieve performances of the highest quality".
"These performances are underpinned by technical training, stamina, creativity, confidence, cooperation, and respect for one another fostered by their dedicated and talented teachers," Ms Morgan said.
"The dance items are based on strong themes, with students displaying a compelling idea utilising a range of music styles and movements that will feature many memorable moments."
Click through the gallery below
Performances take place at 6pm and 8pm each night during the festival.
Tickets are available through the Merrigong Theatre Company at merrigong.com.au.
