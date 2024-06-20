I went to Figtree Kmart at midnight and it was every bit the head trip I expected

There is something comforting and discombobulating and a bit thrilling about being in a place that is open when it shouldn't be, like arriving at the school disco. No need to switch off the lights before bed, these places seem to reassure us, you're not the last one up. True darkness need never descend. This isn't real time anyway, it's sleeping time, so do with it what you will. Is this even real money? The normal rules don't apply. Buy the rocking dino.

