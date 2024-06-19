Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albion Park man accused of assaulting and chaining kids to bed gets bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 19 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park man accused of assaulting and chaining kids to bed gets bail
Albion Park man accused of assaulting and chaining kids to bed gets bail

An Albion Park man has been released on bail after spending six months on remand amid allegations he assaulted his two teenage stepsons before chaining them to a bed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.