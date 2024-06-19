Albion Park man accused of assaulting and chaining kids to bed gets bail

An Albion Park man has been released on bail after spending six months on remand amid allegations he assaulted his two teenage stepsons before chaining them to a bed.
The man, who cannot be named, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday.
Police will allege the man ordered the younger stepson who was playing with a friend on the street to get inside on the evening of January 19, before he allegedly headbutted the child six times, causing a "small lump" to his head.
Both boys retreated to their separate bedrooms. The next morning, the children's mother allegedly padlocked their ankles to metal chains, which were secured to their beds.
It's alleged the children woke up and were unable to remove the "tight" chains.
The mother allegedly eventually freed the older boy and took him to hospital to seek treatment for a knee wound from a bike accident.
It's alleged he was locked up again when they returned home three hours later.
Meanwhile, the younger boy allegedly took a picture of the chain wrapped around his ankle, which had caused "bruising and an open cut".
Police attended the home that afternoon, however it's alleged the boys didn't speak out of fear of their stepfather's reaction.
When the accused couple left the house, the teenagers flew to Queensland, where they remain.
The boys then reported the allegations to Queensland police, with the information passed on to Lake Illawarra police.
Officers allegedly seized brackets, chains, wires, and padlocks from the home.
The woman allegedly admitted to chaining her sons in a bid to "scare" them, with the court previously hearing she was "desperate" to control them after they misbehaved.
The accused couple are charged with two counts of detaining a person with intent to obtain an advantage, with one count involving inflicting actual bodily harm.
The man is facing additional charges of possessing a prohibited drug and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt argued for his client's release, stating the mother, who his client is no longer in a relationship with, has been on bail since January.
Prosecutor Jacqueline Azad said there were risks of endangering the complainants, however Mr Schmidt said this was mitigated by the fact they are interstate.
Mr Schmidt referred to the woman's interview with police in which she took full ownership of detaining her sons and that the man had no involvement.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the man has limited matters of violence on his criminal record and opted to grant him bail under conditions he live at Albion Park and report to police three times per week.
The man is also banned from contacting the complainants and his co-accused, and must abstain from drugs. Formal pleas are yet to be entered.
