Cordeaux Heights man, 81, downloaded child abuse, bestiality files as wife slept

Warning: Distressing content.
For the last eight years, after his wife went to bed, an elderly Cordeaux Heights man would stay up and mass download hundreds of vile child abuse and bestiality files.
Brian Goode's grotesque crimes were exposed after officers found 40 hard drives and 37 VHS video tapes inside his home in November 2023.
It took detectives months to trawl through the massive tranche of material. A total of 3,244 images and videos were found that depicted children as young as five and animals including pigs, horses and dogs being sexually exploited.
Goode, 81, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child abuse material and two counts of possessing bestiality material.
Forty-eight charges were withdrawn.
After his arrest, Goode revealed to police in an interview that his offending began eight years ago when he started downloading the sickening material using an online fire sharing service.
He would wait until his wife fell asleep before he downloaded between 50 to 100 files at a time, according to tendered court documents.
Goode would upload them onto the hard drives connected to his computer then sort the files into folders.
The elderly man admitted to having an interest in watching sexual acts performed on females by animals, but denied being interested in children, saying he "inadvertently" downloaded files involving minors and didn't have time to watch them all.
Goode said he owned so many hard drives because he wanted to keep copies of the files in case his desktop computer broke down, but that he stopped buying more because it was too expensive.
He possessed a total of 2288 bestiality videos and 203 bestiality images, some involving women engaged in sexual intercourse with animals. On one VHS tape, police found a video titled 'Budding Blondes Plus 101 Animals'.
The child abuse material depicted boys and girls as young as two to 13 being sexually exploited by adult men. More than 2000 images were found on a hard drive which were deleted, and showed a man raping three children between eight and 10.
The Mercury has chosen to limit the details describing the images and videos due to their graphic nature.
Goode will learn his sentence date in the District Court next month.
